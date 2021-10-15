LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be no trick-or-treating at the Louisville Zoo Friday night because of the possibility of severe weather.
Louisville Zoo officials say tickets that were purchased for Oct. 15 can be used at any other 2021 Boo night. Purchasers should receive more information via email.
This is the 40th year for the event, often billed as "The World's Largest Halloween Party." It features a Headless Horseman, a "Spooktacular carousel," and plenty of super hero characters during October.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer has been canceled today, Friday, Oct. 15 due to inclement weather.Guests who purchased tickets for Oct. 15 may use their tickets on any other 2021 Boo night. Check your email for upcoming communication that provides more info. pic.twitter.com/1iNYIwGho2— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) October 15, 2021
The Zoo will be operating the event with reduced capacity to allow for social distancing and "ease of traffic flow," according to a news release. Masks are also required while inside any buildings at the Zoo, but children under five years old are not required to wear masks.
Tickets start at $6 for members and $12.50 for non-members. The public can also buy discounted tickets for $10.50 at Meijer beginning on Sept. 26. Last year's event sold out by mid-October.
Boo at the Zoo runs from Thursday through Sunday nights Oct. 1 through Oct. 30.
