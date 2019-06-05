LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of a west Louisville road has been renamed in honor of Rev. Monroe Johnson.
The honorary street sign was unveiled Wednesday morning at the corner of S. 17th and Kentucky, near the Pure in Heart Missionary Baptist Church. Johnson founded the church after retiring from General Electric.
That part of 17th Street will now be known as Monroe Johnson Way.
Johnson was one of the first local pastors to allow women to preach at his church. He is also the grandfather of WDRB reporter Stephan Johnson.
Monroe Johnson died three years ago.
