LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phillip Lane from Preston Highway to Freedom Way shut down Monday morning in preparation for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life.
The road will remain closed through Sept. 30 as crews prepare the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the two weekend music festivals.
Bourbon & Beyond gets underway next weekend, and Louder than Life is the following weekend. You can expect more road closures during those weekends.
Over the course of the month, Pearl Jam, Alanis Morissette, Red Hot Chili Preppers, Kiss and more will take the stage in Louisville.
