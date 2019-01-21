LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky has scored a poor grade when it comes to education.
Kentucky is the sixth-least educated state in America, according to a study conducted by the financial website WalletHub.
Factors used in the ranking of each state included educational attainment and quality of education.
According to Wallet Hub, Kentucky is 45th in the nation for the number of high school diploma holders and 47th in the nation for the number of bachelor's degree holders. The state is 36th for the number of graduate or professional degree holders.
States that were ranked below Kentucky included Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia and Mississippi. Massachusetts and Maryland were ranked as the most educated states in the U.S.
In July of last year, the website named the Louisville/Jefferson County region as the 95th most educated area in the U.S.
