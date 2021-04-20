LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The same computer chip shortage that's causing problems at Louisville Ford plants is now shutting down an Indiana manufacturing plant.
The Subaru plant in Lafayette, Indiana, temporarily stopped production through the end of April.
A spokesperson said the shutdown affects the manufacturing of about 15,000 vehicles for North America.
Ford has also cut production due to the same semiconductor shortage.
The Kentucky Truck Plant is expected to shut down for two weeks starting April 26 while the Louisville Assembly Plant is currently shut down for the sixth week this year.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.