LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend marks four years since a Louisville mother vanished without a trace.
Andrea Knabel spent her time looking for missing people before she went missing herself.
The mother of two was last seen in the Audubon Park area on Aug. 13, 2019. Her family has continued to search for her.
Tips and leads have come in from areas near and far but nothing has led to Knabel.
The search to find her has included police, private investigators, K-9s and missing person flyers.
Related Stories:
- 49-year-old Perryville woman identified after remains found in Boyle County, KSP says
- KSP in contact with family of missing mother Andrea Knabel after human remains found in Boyle County
- Boyle County human remains still unidentified, Louisville family believes ID could come this week
- Family members to hold vigil Saturday marking birthday of missing Louisville mother
- 3 years since her disappearance, Andrea Knabel's family holds on to hope for answers, closure
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.