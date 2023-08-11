LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend marks four years since a Louisville mother vanished without a trace.

Andrea Knabel spent her time looking for missing people before she went missing herself.

The mother of two was last seen in the Audubon Park area on Aug. 13, 2019. Her family has continued to search for her.

Tips and leads have come in from areas near and far but nothing has led to Knabel.

The search to find her has included police, private investigators, K-9s and missing person flyers.

