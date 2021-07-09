LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A record number of fallen first responders from Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri will be honored Saturday night at the annual Supporting Heroes Gala.
Supporting Heroes is a nonprofit based in Louisville that supports the families of police officers, firefighters and EMTs who are killed in the line of duty. Approximately 600 first responders and their families are expected to be in Owensboro this year for the event.
Eric Johnson, the executive director of Supporting Heroes, says there's been a shift in perspectives about law enforcement.
"The climate is definitely different, there's a very vocal anti-police sentiment by a few ... there's definitely a changing attitude towards law enforcement, a change in support from government leaders," he said.
Supporting Heroes shows up within hours of a first responder's line of duty death and helps the family financially, logistically and emotionally.
The organization helps the family for months, or even years, if needed.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.