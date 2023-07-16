LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people gathered for the annual Supporting Heroes Tribute Gala on Saturday night.
Each year, the event brings together families of loved ones who died while serving their communities as police, firefighters or EMS. The event was hosted in Owensboro, Kentucky at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Around 500 families from Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri attended the event. There was a candle lighting, live music performances and speakers shared their stories.
WDRB News' Scott Reynolds emceed the event.
The Supporting Heroes nonprofit helps families navigate life after they lose their loved ones with emotional and financial support. To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.
