LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have arrested a man after they say he intentionally set a fire at the former site of a historic church in downtown Louisville where President John F. Kennedy once worshipped.
According to court documents, 38-year-old Aaron Miller was arrested Friday morning by the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau.
Firefighters were called to the abandoned church on Brook Street just before 9 a.m. Friday. Brook Street was closed for about two hours between Breckinridge and College streets.
At least four fire trucks arrived at the scene along with EMS, but no injuries were reported. The fire was contained quickly. Crews did have to cut through the front door to gain access.
According to court documents, Miller "intentionally started a fire, with intent to damage the church." When Miller was spotted leaving the building shortly after the fire started, he was asked what happened, and allegedly replied that he "burned that [EXPLETIVE] down!"
He had several lighters on his person, according to investigators.
Louisville Fire & Rescue Major Troy Graviss initially said on the scene that it appeared that the fire was started by someone trying to keep warm, and there were other spots inside the church that showed similar evidence of small fires.
The church is near a lot that the city of Louisville just purchased to create a homeless space.
Miller is charged with second-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree assault, for allegedly spitting on one of the investigators as he was being booked. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections, and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning.
The historic building was once the site of St. Mary Magdalene Church. According to the Archdiocese of Louisville, President John F. Kennedy once attended Mass there, on Oct. 14, 1962.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.