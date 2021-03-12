Joseph Meredith mug.gif

Joseph Eugene Meredith, 31, was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on a murder charge Friday night after a woman was found dead in her home in Radcliff, Kentucky. (Hardin County Detention Center booking photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a home in Radcliff, Kentucky, Friday morning, according to police.

According to Jeff Cross, chief of the Radcliff Police Department, officers were sent to a home on Scenic Drive, off Seminole Road, in Radcliff, just before 10 a.m.

Cross says police found the body of a woman inside the home. She has not yet been publicly identified.

A home on Scenic Drive in Radcliff. March 12, 2021.

Friday night, 31-year-old Joseph Eugene Meredith was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on a murder charge.

No other details were immediately available.

