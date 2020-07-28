LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of the River City says it's doing everything it can to shed light on sexual harassment allegations at least six women have raised against its former director, but some members of the Metro Council Government Accountability and Oversight committee still don't believe TARC is cooperating fully.
During a lengthy Tuesday night meeting, both sides accused the other of conducting a compromised investigations.
In a February interview with WDRB News, one of the alleged victims said Ferdinand Risco, who resigned as director that month, used a privacy-focused cellphone app to hide sexually explicit message to her and other TARC employees.
"He sent a video masturbating," she said in the interview. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, wasn't ready for that.'"
As TARC investigates those claims to shield itself from lawsuits and improve its culture, Metro Council brought on a former FBI agent, David Beyer, to conduct an independent investigation.
Two weeks ago, Beyer shocked the Council when he claimed TARC wouldn't play ball and release the names of any potential victims, names of witnesses and any reports related to those people.
Councilman Brent Ackerson, D-26, who chairs the committee investigating the claims, feared TARC might be hiding something. He said he called the Tuesday meeting to "flush out the issues."
"Then we can call BS on each other and see where the chips fall," he told attendees.
Beyer told Ackerson that Matthew Golden, an interim attorney who represents TARC and its board, finally released the names of potential witnesses and victims on Monday but said TARC still hasn't released any written reports or notes. He said those materials could help corroborate his findings and help the Council get to the truth.
Ackerson agreed.
"This isn't about how much money's paid out," he said. "This isn't about who wins or loses a lawsuit. It's about getting the truth out there."
Golden and TARC, meanwhile, argued those notes, written by its attorneys, are protected from release by attorney-client privilege.
"I know of no lawyer — no lawyer — who would never agree to a waiver and release of certain privileges even under normal circumstances," Golden said.
Golden also accused the Council of having an assistant too close to at least one of the plaintiff victims.
"A government body who is seeking privileged attorney materials from one side of a matter has an agent that works for the other side of the matter," Golden wrote in his presentation to the Council.
Ackerson pressed Golden on the claim, but he refused to say more publicly. Ackerson said he has no knowledge of the matter but will investigate.
Meanwhile, Golden and TARC's interim Co-Executive Director Laura Douglas assured the Council, multiple times, that it wants what they want and has no reason to cover-up for the former director.
Douglas said, "None of us in leadership positions here gives a rip about Ferdinand Risco."
What will happen next is still unclear. However, both sides acknowledged that a judge might be needed to determine whether TARC is obligated to release the remaining documents to the Council.
TARC spokesman Eric King said, "We were happy to have the opportunity to speak candidly with members of the Metro Council to ensure they are fully updated on the efforts TARC is making to participate fully and collaboratively with the Council and its independent investigator. We are fully engaged and working toward the same goal — a swift and thorough investigation. The victims deserve nothing less."
Copyright 2020 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.