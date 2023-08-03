LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mosquitoes are a summer nuisance for some people, but others feel like they are a target for the insects.
The Louisville Metro Health Department announced this week that West Nile Virus was found in more zip codes including Portland, Audubon Park, Shelby Park and near Churchill downs.
No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Jefferson County.
Fogging is being done to combat mosquitoes at night, when they are more active. The health department also reminds people to look around your home for any standing water in bird baths, old tires or even small puddles that can attract mosquitoes.
If you're looking to avoid mosquito bites, experts recommend wearing insect repellent while outdoors, and wearing long sleeves and other protective clothing to cover exposed skin.
But for some people that seem to be more a more attractive target to mosquitoes, it could be how you smell and how you breathe.
Matthew Vanderpool is an environmental health specialist at the Louisville Health Department. He said exhaling can attract the insects, and your natural scent can work against you, too.
"So as your body burns energy, it gives off all these kind of smells that can allow mosquitoes to zero in on you. So it's the carbon dioxide, and it's the smells that your body puts off. So you have those two things working against you, anyways, and different metabolisms, and different people can be more or less attractive to mosquitoes," Vanderpool explained.
Beyond that, all the soaps and scents you use can attract mosquitoes, as well.
"It can be lotions. It can be perfume, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant-- essentially anything that makes you smell like a flower is going to also have the potential to draw mosquitoes to you even faster," Vanderpool said.
Vanderpool also said research has shown that drinking alcohol, eating bananas and even certain medications can make you smell more appetizing to mosquitoes.
"There are also certain medications that will, and I can't tell you any one in particular, but I just know that there's been research done and certain medications change your metabolism such that you smell better to mosquitoes," he said.
"The take home message is always wear insect repellent when you're going to be outside and then that way you don't have to know if you're taking the medication that makes them want to find you," Vanderpool explained.
According to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, mosquitoes with West Nile virus were found in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40213 and 40217.
Last week, the Department of Public Health and Wellness reported the West Nile virus was only found in the Iroquois area.
Next week, mosquito fogging will occur in the Riverpark, Merriweather and Shelby Park areas of Louisville.
To check if your area will be fogged, click here. To report mosquitoes in your neighborhood, call Metro 311 or 502-574-5000.
