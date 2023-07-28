LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mosquito fogging will take place next week in the 40214 zip code after West Nile Virus was found.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said in a news release the fogging is "to help prevent infection and reduce the mosquito population."
There have been no human cases of West Nile Virus reported this year in Jefferson County.
In most cases, people infected with the virus have mild to no symptoms. Less than 1% of infected people have gotten a serious neurologic illness like encephalitis or meningitis. People over the age of 60 and those with medical conditions like cancer and diabetes are more susceptible for serious illness.
To avoid mosquito breeding, remember to empty standing water from gutters, buckets, pool covers and birdbaths regularly and install screens on windows to keep mosquitoes outside your home.
Some tips to avoid mosquito bites include the following:
- Remember to use insect repellents that contain DEET, and follow label directions for use.
- Wear long sleeves, long pants and socks if weather permits. Mosquitoes can bite through thin clothing, so make sure to use a repellent with permethrin and spray that on your clothing for extra protection.
- Remember peak mosquito biting hours are early morning and at dusk, so make sure you use extra protection like repellents and wear protective clothing.
To check to see if your neighborhood will be fogged, click here or call the mosquito hotline at 502-574-6641. To report mosquitoes in your area, call Metro311 by dialing 311 or 502-574-5000.
