LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reports of cyber crimes against children are on the rise in Indiana.
A new website from the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) hopes to give people information and resources.
Those resources include information about how to remove nude images from the internet, how to report child sexual exploitation and a link to the sex offender registry.
The site also has links to statutes regarding crimes against children, as well as statistics on number of cyber tips the agency has received.
The task force said since it started in 2005, there has been a significant increase in complaints. Last year, it received more than 14,000 CyberTips. In 2017, the number of tips was just 2,300.
The task force said to report an active crime against your child involving the internet, contact your local law enforcement.
The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually. The Indiana State Police oversees the Indiana ICAC Task Force, comprised of over fifty (50) local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
