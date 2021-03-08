LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How much money will someone receive from the newest round of stimulus checks? The answer could be affected by when a person files their taxes.
If the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package passes, as expected, a person making $75,000 or less would receive a $1,400 check. The amount would decrease for people that make more than $75,000 while individuals making more than $80,000 wouldn't receive anything.
Tax professionals encourage people to file their taxes as soon as possible, because if incomed changed from the year before, it would reflect on the stimulus check.
If people qualified for funds in 2019 and don't in 2020, tax companies said the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could take the money back if there was a mistake.
"I'd rather have my numbers right and not find out I owe them $1,400 back down the road," said Richard Zenger of Zenger and Young Tax Service. "It's a lot easier to take less now than to pay back."
It's still not clear when the stimulus check will arrive in people's bank accounts. People began receiving money two days after the $900 billion stimulus bill passed last December.
