CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After just recovering from an EF-3 tornado in December, people in Taylor county are cleaning up after a second tornado hit over the weekend.
The EF-1 tornado swept through a neighborhood about two miles north of Campbellsville Saturday afternoon. It damaged 10 homes and 40-50 other buildings. No one was injured.
"Right now its just a matter of helping these people get their lives back on track," Ronnie Dooley, director of the Taylor County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), said. "I don't recall a time of us having two consecutive tornadoes this close together."
On Dec. 10, an EF-3 tornado moved through the area injuring 31 people, killing one. It was part of a statewide outbreak of violent and deadly tornadoes.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday's storms caused flash flooding, strong straight-line winds, power loss and structural damage. Numerous roads were closed in Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt and Casey counties following the storm.
The governor's office believes 31 counties in Kentucky were impacted by Saturday's storms, but there were no reports of injuries or fatalities. The state's death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state in December was 77.
Beshear declared a State of Emergency Saturday after severe weather moved through parts of eastern and western Kentucky.
"It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit western Kentucky," Beshear said on Saturday. "Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events."
Related Stories:
- National Weather Service preliminarily confirms EF-1 tornado near Campbellsville
- Damage reported after severe weather moves through parts of Kentucky on New Year's Day
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.