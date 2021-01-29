LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County teachers will start getting their COVID-19 vaccines next week.
The district said it will start vaccinating teachers and staff on Tuesday. More than 800 of the county's 1,000 employees signed up for the shot.
The district will work with Walmart to administer them. Teachers and staff are scheduled to get their second dose of the vaccine in March.
Some students in the county are still learning virtually, while others are attending class in person.
The district views vaccinations as a next step to getting all students back in the classroom.
