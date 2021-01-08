LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Frederick Rodgers was arrested Friday morning and charged with murder in the death of 58-year-old James Russell, who was shot and killed on Dec. 27 in the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive, which is off Algonquin Parkway near South Central Park.
According to an arrest report, Russell was found by officers inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives on scene interviewed two witnesses who told police they were also shot at by Rodgers shortly after Russell was.
Neither witness was hit, and Rodgers ran from the house, the arrest reports says. The witnesses then found Russell shot in the house.
One of those witnesses knew Rodgers personally and identified him to detectives.
