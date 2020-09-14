LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 test results are coming back faster than ever in Louisville.
In a release, the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness says it has greatly increased testing capacity and results are being delivered within 12 to 72 hours. There are at least 21 sites across the city open to the general public.
"Fast turnaround times help us with getting important information to those who test positive through our care advocates and contact tracers. All of that works together to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” says health director Dr. Sarah Moyer.
According to Dr. Moyer, here’s who should get tested for COVID-19:
- Anyone with symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, sore throat, congestion or runny nose).
- Anyone who doesn’t have symptoms but has had recent or suspected exposure to someone who tested positive
- Anyone who has attended gatherings of more than 10 people where social distancing and mask wearing was not being practiced such as Labor Day weekend activities, parties, and sporting activities.
Moyer says testing sites and opportunities in Louisville are updated weekly on the city's website. Some sites require appointments and some are drive-thru. For those without internet access, the city's COVID-19 hotline can help find testing locations. The number to call is 502-574-6520.
