LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With suicide, depression and anxiety on the rise among young people, state leaders are concerned about Kentucky students' mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have to be very concerned about the mental health of our students," Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said.
State officials, along with the Kentucky Center for School Safety, have expressed concerns about the effects of prolonged virtual learning on students' well-being.
"The isolation and anxiety that's been created by this pandemic is real," Coleman said. "I feel it, and so I know that 14-, 15-, 16-year-old high school kids — let alone our littlest learners — have all of these concerns as well."
Along with mental health, Kentucky's Center for School Safety also worries about other online threats such as cyber bullying, domestic and/or child abuse and human trafficking.
The state is asking schools to post new virtual bulletin boards during online classes so students know how to get help. The bulletin boards include numbers for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Crisis Text Line, STOP Tipline, and National Human Trafficking Hotline.
"Our goal is to have every teacher post this information, these numbers, these resources for kids every single day that they're online to make sure that our students know that those resources are available," Coleman said.
The lieutenant governor also encourages schools to use a program that can expand access to mental health care — both in person and online — through Medicaid.
"I have been very vocal about the Expanded Care Program," Colman said. "... For every dollar a school district spends for physical or mental health program, they get a $3 federal match. Whether we're talking about mental health and counseling services or a school nurse, physical therapy, those types of services, that's a huge gain for our school districts."
Resources:
- The Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress.
- The Crisis Text Line (text HOME to 741741) provides free, 24/7 support via text message for anxiety, depression, suicide and school concerns.
- The STOP Tipline (call or text 866-EYE-ON-KY) is a tool to report unsafe situations in school, like bullying, weapons, drugs, alcohol, etc.
- The National Human Trafficking Hotline can by reached by calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting "BeFree" to 233733.
Related Stories:
- 'Feelings are okay:' School counselors helping families deal with students' mental health challenges
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.