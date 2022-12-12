LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday.
Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known.
The group's song "Crown" was influential in passing a Louisville ordinance, called the Crown Act, that prohibits discrimination against someone based on hairstyle.
The ordinance passed Louisville Metro Council in a unanimous, bipartisan vote and was signed by Mayor Greg Fischer, making it law, last summer. The group has also rallied for the passing of the CROWN Act in the state of Kentucky.
D'Angelia McMillan is one of the teens in The Real Young Prodigys and she represented the group on the Tamron Hall Show Monday. That's where she learned Hip Hop into Learning had won $500,000.
The $500,000 was awarded by The Lewis Prize for Music.
Two other groups from Honolulu and Memphis also won $500,000.
