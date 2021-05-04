LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fried chicken, fresh bread and homemade pies are back on the menu at The Whistle Stop.
The beloved Glendale restaurant reopened Tuesday under new ownership. Mike Frantz, who owns five other restaurants in Elizabethtown, partnered with Deron Berthold to purchase the restaurant in March from Mike and Lynn Cummins before it went to auction.
The couple owned the restaurant for 16 years but in February decided it was time to retire, putting the restaurant up for sale.
The restaurant has been serving up comfort food since 1975. Frantz said the Whistle Stop's traditional, made-from-scratch menu will remain in place.
