NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two thieves were caught on camera smashing the window of a vape shop with a rock to steal e-cigarettes.
The theft happened early Sunday morning at Derb E Cigs on State Street in New Albany. According to owner Troy LeBlanc, the thieves stoles between $2,000 and $2,500 worth of merchandise.
"We had a great Black Friday, spent time with family, a great Thanksgiving," LeBlanc said. "And to wake up to this Sunday morning? It's definitely disheartening."
Derb E Cigs has 10 locations in the area and isn't unfamiliar with thefts. LeBlanc estimates the chain has had 13 or 14 break-ins in the past six years.
"We just put this in our budget, break-ins," he said. "The hard part is the damage they do. There's so much more in the clean-up or the aftermath than what was stolen."
The thieves in New Albany stole a display case full of e-cigarettes after breaking through the front window of the store using a pair of rocks. At one point, one of the thieves gives the camera the middle finger. The suspects are inside the store for less than 10 seconds.
LeBlanc suspects the crooks are younger, based on the video and what they took.
"They ran in and they took a giant shelf display all electronic disposable cigarettes," he said. "In our research lately, that seems to be what teens are gravitating to, the e cigs. Because they're more readily available in gas stations."
LeBlanc is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call New Albany Police at 812-944-6411.
