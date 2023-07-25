LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who has spent years playing the Kentucky Lottery won $50,000 earlier this month.
According to the Kentucky Lottery, Edman Cundiff won a $50,000 Powerball prize, his biggest lottery prize ever. Cundiff's ticket from July 17 matched four white ball numbers to win the third prize.
He didn't look at his ticket until the president of the Bonnycastle Club, which Cundiff belongs to, called him asking about his ticket.
"He said 'Did you buy a ticket last night? You probably need to check it,'" Cundiff told Kentucky Lottery officials.
Cundiff saw his tickets had the winning numbers but he didn't believe it. He scanned his ticket on the Kentucky Lottery app to check. He first told his wife about his winnings.
"What happened?" she asked.
Cundiff answered that he had won the lottery.
"He's been playing the lottery for 30 years, so this is big," said Cundiff's wife, Janet.
Cundiff received a check for $35,750 after taxes. The couple plans to pay off some bills in preparation for retirement with the winnings.
Bonnycastle Club will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
