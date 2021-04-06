LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thorntons teamed up with Norton Healthcare to help people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination clinic, which will offer the Pfizer vaccine, will be at an office building that holds Thorntons' support center this Friday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's just off Old Henry Road near Interstate 265.
People who live or work in Kentucky can sign up, and you have to have an appointment.
Second doses will be administered on April 30.
For more information on how to sign up, click here.
