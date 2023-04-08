LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people lined Frankfort Avenue for the 29th annual Easter Parade on Saturday.
The march down Frankfort Avenue had floats, performances, antique cars, trucks, candy and the Easter Bunny. There was also a contest where participants competed for the "Good Ears Awards" for creativity.
Anyone is welcome to attend the family-friendly event with some people showing up as a yearly tradition.
"It's a really interesting bite-sized local culture, we get to see everything that the city has to offer all in kind of one place all at once," said Noah Cameron. "So that's always really happy to see."
The parade is sponsored by the Frankfort Avenue Business Association and the Clifton and Crescent Hill Community Councils.
