LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Louisville on Saturday in support of the LGBTQ+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride Festival.
The parade started on Campbell Street and moved through Nulu. The festival took place at the Big Four Bridge Lawn at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville. Performers included Voices of Kentuckiana, Brooke Eden, Slayyter and Chris Housman. There was also dozens of vendors selling merchandise.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke at the event.
"So having events like this today, where we come out and show our support for the LGBTQ+ community, it is really support for everyone so I am proud to be here at the Pride Parade," Greenberg said.
More than 25,000 people were expected to attend the Pride event, which is held annually on the third weekend in June.
