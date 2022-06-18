LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People showed their pride on Saturday at the Kentuckiana Pride Parade and Festival.
Hundreds of people started at the intersection of Campbell and Market streets, walking through NuLu to the Big Four Bridge. The festival hosted by the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation was held at the Big Four Lawn at the Waterfront Park.
More than 125 vendors were set up at the festival, along with two live music stages.
Some first time attendees said it was a great experience.
"It's so fun," Julie Evans said. "It's just amazing, amazing to see the companies that are actually supporting LGBTQ and to see some people that I know and tons of people out here just supporting everyone and so much love."
This is the first time the parade was held on a Saturday. It's traditionally been held on a Friday night.
