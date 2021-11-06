LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) – On a picture perfect Saturday, thousands of people made it their mission to come out of the dark and raise awareness about suicide prevention.
The 20th annual “Louisville Out of the Darkness Walk” took place on the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park.
Hundreds of family walked the 2.5 mile path while many wore shirts with their loved ones name or photo.
One of those families was Beverly Shook.
“Our nightmare began November the eighth. We discontinued life support on November the 21st. He hung himself,” said Shook referring to her 21-year-old son Brendan.
For two decades, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has been holding its annual walk while raising money for suicide prevention resources.
Alisha Ash lost her brother nearly three years ago.
“I will take every opportunity I can to speak of my brother and share moments of life - the good and the bad,” said Ash.
And many on Saturday were doing the same thing. Some were painting rocks in honor of loved ones to be placed around the city or to be given to others.
A quilt by the event entrance displayed photos of those who passed away due to suicide.
Some grabbed chalk and wrote messages of love in the name of a family member.
Nearby 754 pairs of shoes were placed on stairs to symbolize the number of Kentuckians who died of suicide last year.
A number which has dropped nationally.
“We think that is because of the amount of awareness and people really talking about mental health in a way that we haven't talked about mental health before,” said Megan Cole, chapter director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Families walked for two-and-a-half miles while sharing stories and meeting others who are in their same situation.
“Just being a part of it has been such a healing experience for me,” said Ash. “I came to end suicide but I discovered something so much more in doing it.”
Saturday’s walk raised over $150,000 for suicide outreach and prevention programs.
If you or someone you know has had thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.