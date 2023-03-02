LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday marked 11 years since the devastating EF-4 tornado ripped through southern Indiana.
The tornado hit Henryville, New Pekin, Marysville, and Chelsea in the afternoon of March 2, 2012. Winds of 170 miles per hour ripped apart, tossed and shattered everything in its path.
Eleven people died.
Homes and businesses were destroyed, and the roof was ripped off of Henryville High School. The images show mangled steel, tossed desks, walls flatted and debris everywhere.
The tornado outbreak that continued into March 3, killing another 30 people in Kentucky, Alabama and Ohio.
