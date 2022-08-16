Breeders Cup 2020 - AP FILE.jpeg
John Velazquez (9) rides Authentic to win the Breeder's Cup Classic horse race at Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the 2022 Keeneland Fall Meet are now on sale.

Racing runs from Oct. 7-29. General Admission tickets are $7 in advance, and day-of tickets are $10. Season passes are $40.

Keeneland will continue to limit daily attendance to approximately 20,000 fans.

The culmination of the meet will be The Breeder's Cup on Nov. 4-5.

Tickets are available on the Keeneland website and the Breeder's Cup website.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags