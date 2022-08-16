LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the 2022 Keeneland Fall Meet are now on sale.
Racing runs from Oct. 7-29. General Admission tickets are $7 in advance, and day-of tickets are $10. Season passes are $40.
Tickets for the Keeneland Fall Meet, Oct. 7-29, are now available for purchase online!To ensure attendance on your preferred date, we encourage you to buy your tickets online ahead of time through Keeneland's Official Online Ticket Office at https://t.co/hk3liy46gw. pic.twitter.com/rCDdpUtyVS— Keeneland Racing (@keenelandracing) August 16, 2022
Keeneland will continue to limit daily attendance to approximately 20,000 fans.
The culmination of the meet will be The Breeder's Cup on Nov. 4-5.
Tickets are available on the Keeneland website and the Breeder's Cup website.
