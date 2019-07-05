JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Veterans Parkway in Clarksville is known as a shopping hub in southern Indiana, but now the same road in Jeffersonville is seeing a business boom.
Just off of I-65, you can see the new Jeffersonville Town Center. The new shopping center is already home to Hobby Lobby and Five Below. HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, and Ulta Beauty are on the way in.
"For years and years, there were people wondering: When is Jeff going to develop Veterans Parkway?" Mayor Mike Moore said. "Boom! We're doing it. And it's come in here big time.
"A few years ago, this was just a big old field."
Across the street, there's an open field with more space for lease. A new Holiday Inn Express is under construction. Plans for even more development are nearby.
The city is looking for both retailers and restaurants and wants to draw more shoppers to its side of I-65.
"In the next ten years, anything and everything you could ever ask for, what you want the city of Jeff to have, we will have right here," Moore said.
He said building Town Center Boulevard attracted developers and will help the city cash in on property tax dollars. The new shopping center will bring in $750,000 each year.
"That's how we have built new roads. That's how we have come back and redeveloped 10th Street, Holmans Lane, Big Four Station, the new marina, new police and firefighters," Moore said. "All of that revenue is going to build the city of Jeff and its foundation."
The city said Home Goods and TJ Maxx will be open next month, and Ulta at the beginning of September.
