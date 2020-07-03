LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Breckinridge County, Kentucky, sheriff has pleaded guilty and is behind bars.
Todd Pate is now in the Grayson County Detention Center. He was sentenced on Thursday for a DUI charge.
His attorney says Pate turned himself in.
His arrest in March 2019 was his second DUI.
Pate is required to serve 75 days in jail, but with credits will only have to serve 29 more days, according to his attorney.
He had been been sheriff since 2003 before retiring at the end of February.
