LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Todd Sharp, the coach of the University of Louisville's Ladybirds, has been relieved of his duties.
A university spokesman said Monday night that the decision was a personnel matter, and no other details were released.
The Ladybirds have won 14 national titles, according to the university. Sharp and his team were made even more famous by the Lifetime TV show "So Sharp," which featured Sharp and his team's pursuit of another national championship.
All 14 national championships were won under Sharp's tenure.
