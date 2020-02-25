LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An appeal is set to move forward this summer in the seemingly everlasting Topgolf battle in Louisville.
The Kentucky Court of Appeals will hear the case in June. A group of Hurstbourne residents have been fighting to try to stop the entertainment venue from moving into the former Sear's site at Oxmoor Mall.
Metro Council approved the project in November 2018. Then in June of last year, a judge ruled in favor of Topgolf in a lawsuit filed by neighbors.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.