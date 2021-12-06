LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency management officials in part of southern Indiana are trying to determine why tornado sirens went off Monday morning.
There were multiple calls into the WDRB Newsroom after the sirens sounded about 6:30 a.m. in Floyd County. Heavy rain and some scattered thunderstorms were moved through the area overnight, but no tornadoes were reported.
The New Albany Police and Floyd Co. Sheriff's Office both called the sirens "some sort of malfunction."
Floyd County Emergency Management director Kent Barrow tells WDRB that he is looking into what triggered the alert. He said someone has to physically push a button to set off the tornado siren. Barrow is checking with company that maintains the system for any abnormalities.
The Floyd County EMA posted and apology on Facebook and said it is investigating what happened.
"As you may have heard or seen on the news this morning that the Weather Warning Sirens went off around 6:28am this morning. We are doing an investigation to figure out what happen (sic). The sirens should not have went off. It is important for the system to work properly and we are working hard to determine the cause of the malfunction. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you."
Officials are asking those who heard the siren to let them know on their Facebook post where they live, so they can determine if more than one siren sounded.
