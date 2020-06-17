LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Tow trucks removed vehicles blocking downtown Louisville streets Wednesday morning, and people who refused to disperse were met with pepper balls.
Protesters originally blocked the intersection at 6th and Jefferson Streets around 7:30 a.m. Then just after 8 a.m., they moved down to block the intersection of 6th and Jefferson. About a dozen people were standing in the road as drivers in the area were forced to make U-turns. Sixth and Liberty was also blocked for about an hour.
Some people even took construction signs and cones from the area and used them to block intersections around the courthouse.
Protesters also blocked downtown intersections Monday morning, but police didn't intervene until later in the evening. On Wednesday, officers began moving in with two trucks and pepper balls around 9 a.m. They began towing vehicles at Sixth and Jefferson.
Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini was downtown during Wednesday's protests, and watched everything unfold. He says LMPD's response was warranted, but said Mayor Greg Fischer must take more action on the Breonna Taylor case.
"What they want is the mayor to take final action related to the case and in that, I agree with them," Piagentini said. "I want to see final action from the mayor related to what he's going to do. What we can do as legislators is the best we can, but we need to see more action from the mayor. But we also need to see order."
Several protesters were arrested, but there's no word yet on how many. LMPD is expected to send out a statement sometime Wednesday afternoon.
