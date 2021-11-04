CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville held a ribbon-cutting Thursday to celebrate the completion of its new Main Street corridor.
The project is part of the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan.
"The South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan has been something that was conceived in about 2016," Clarksville Redevelopment Director Nic Langford said. "So this Main Street, which I would say is the first catalytic project of it, has been planned since 2016."
When town leaders created the vision for the redevelopment plan, a top priority was a new Main Street corridor. The new Main Street runs from Riverside Drive and the Ohio River to the site of the former Colgate Plant.
Crews have worked to transform what was formerly known as Woerner Avenue into this new Main Street with hopes of creating a downtown destination.
"The hope is that we build a wonderful downtown for not only southern Indiana, not only Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Sellersburg, Charlestown, but also for the whole Louisville Metro area to really enjoy," Langford said.
The vision for Clarksville's future of creating a downtown in this Main Street area is also bringing in developments. Earlier this year, there was a ribbon cutting for Bolt + Tie. The building includes mixed-use housing units and retail space.
"This is the start of something wonderful for Clarksville," said John Gilkey, vice-chair for the town's Redevelopment Commission.
Plans are also underway for Denton Floyd Real Estate Group to build a $50 million luxury apartment building on the other side of Main Street called Current 812. Langford said construction will begin in 2022 and the building should open in 2024.
"Clarksville is in the midst of creating a 21st-century community that will ultimately represent the finest that southern Indiana and this side of the river has to offer," Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey said.
According to the Town of Clarksville, the next step in the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan is to build a new street grid on the site of the former Ashland Oil property, which will make way for even more redevelopment in the area surrounding this new Main Street.
