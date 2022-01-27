LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Toyota manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, achieved a historic year in 2021.
It's the oldest vehicle manufacturing plant in North America and the largest plant globally. The site has been in operation for 35 years and had multiple major production milestones last year.
The plant produced 438,202 vehicles and 581,701 engines. This allowed the plant to produce its 13 millionth vehicle, 10 millionth Camry and 14 millionth engine.
Team members also assembled roughly 15,000 food boxes, emergency kits and duffle bags with essential items. These were put together during down time in production to support the community.
Total community investment also now exceeds $150 million and the current investment at Toyota Kentucky is now over $8.5 billion.
Related stories:
- Toyota plant in Kentucky rolls 13 millionth vehicle off the line
- Toyota's Georgetown, Ky. plant marks 10 millionth Camry
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.