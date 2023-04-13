LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country star Trace Adkins will perform a free concert for a Kentucky community ravaged by tornadoes.
"Somewhere in America: A Concert for Mayfield" will be held Saturday, May 20, at the CFSB War Memorial Stadium near the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds, LEX18 reported Thursday.
The city of Mayfield was devastated by the deadly tornadoes in 2021. During a recent TV interview, Adkins mentioned the spirit and resiliency of the state's residents, saying he could think of no place that exemplifies that than Mayfield, Kentucky.
The concert will raise funds and awareness for the Mayfield area. For more information, click here.
