LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waste removal services are asking their customers to take steps that protect both them and trash removal employees.
Rumpke Waste and Removal said it's only picking up garbage that is completely sealed inside a trash bag and placed in a garbage can by the road. Any loose trash or waste won't be collected, the company said.
"This is to reduce exposure to the virus, should it be live on items like personal hygiene products, tissues, napkins, those sorts of things," said Hillary Ladig, the company's spokesperson.
Rumpke and other trash services around Kentuckiana said they've seen a large increase in trash since people have been asked to stay home.
"About a 20% increase," Ladig said. "These loads are heavy, and we want to make sure we can service our customers efficiently and in a timely manner."
More trash means more work for these services, and that's one of the reasons Hardin County government decided to urge residents to bag all trash during the COVID-19 pandemic. Waste collectors have been told not to collect any trash that is loose on the ground or not bagged inside of bins as a safety precaution..
Red River Waste Solutions services much of the Hardin County area and worked with Hardin County officials to send the message to residents.
"All the germs that are in your house that could be on your hands, on surfaces, they could be on the bag as well," Red River's Scott Colwell said. "So if you move that bag from inside of your home to a trash can outside of your home and drop it in the can, you have minimal contact with that can."
Much of these changes are being made for protection of employees and customers. Just taking the trash out poses a great risk to spread COVID-19.
"There's certainly a risk, but we are taking those necessary steps to make sure our team is protected." Ladig said.
Trash services are recommending that residents take the trash to the roadside the night before scheduled pickup and to wipe down the handles of the trash can to prevent any exposure.
