LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man traveling across the country with a specific goal in mind stopped in Louisville on Monday.
Daniel Seddiqui is touring 65 major cities in the U.S., creating a memento that represents each place he visits.
On Monday, Seddiqui visited the Louisville Slugger Factory for a tour and made a baseball bat.
It wasn't Seddiqui's first time in Louisville. He was in Louisville more than 10 years ago as part of his goal of touring the country, working 50 jobs in 50 states.
The self-proclaimed "Ultimate Tour Guide" is stopping in 65 major cities as he creates a travel book that includes his itineraries and experiences.
"As an American, I want to understand all parts of America and the people that make this country unique and great," Seddiqui said. "This is also really showing the diversity of the country through these experiences."
After he started in Portland, Maine, in April, Louisville is Seddiqui's 13th stop in his trip.
Seddiqui plans to finish his trip by the end of the year in Seattle, Washington.
