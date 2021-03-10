LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Thursday, more troopers will be out on the roads on both sides of the Ohio River in a joint effort to combat crime.
It's part of the "Six-State Trooper Project," where troopers from several states will join forces and ramp up patrols on interstates through Saturday.
Drivers can expect to see more troopers pulling drivers over. They're also being asked to move over or slow down, which is required by law, so troopers can work safely.
According to Indiana State Police, the project creates a bigger net for law enforcement to work and gets more criminals off the streets.
"Through this, you know, we're taking drugs off the street, alcohol off the street, drunk drivers, recover stolen property, all kinds of different things," said Sgt. David Henderson, ISP Jasper public information officer.
Along with Indiana and Kentucky, state troopers in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are part of the effort.
