LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A truck transporting undeliverable bulk mail to a recycling center lost its load Monday morning, spilling mail along I-264.
According to a statement from the U.S. Postal Service, a third-party contractor failed to secure the trailer that was carrying the mail. The U.S. Postal Service said the items on the truck were not "live mail," meaning that none of the mail would have been deliverable in the first place.
Representatives of the contractor as well as the USPS were on the scene to retrieve the mail.
