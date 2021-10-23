LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Halloween-themed reunion was held at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday.
Doctors and nurses from the University of Louisville Hospital Center for Women & Infants reunited with former newborn intensive care unit (NICU) patients.
The children were dressed in Halloween costumes, receiving candy and prizes in a drive-thru line.
Dr. Tonya Robinson with UofL Hospital Center for Women & Infants said it was great to see the smiling faces of NICU graduates.
"We feel like bringing the families back just shows how much we appreciate them and we still know they've gone through a lot and maybe this is one way to maybe take a little bit of that burden off, Robinson said.
"I get more out of this probably than they do. To be able to see them and just be able to kind of reach out, and let them know how much we feel for them and still love them."
This was the third year for the event.
