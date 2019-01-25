LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is starting an online version of its graduate business program.
The online MBA begins in August and takes about 20 months to complete. U of L has three other MBA programs, but they're based on in-person classes.
The online program can be customized with certificates in areas like franchise management. Tuition for the program is $32,000, and includes an optional international study trip.
The MBA is one of 33 programs U of L now offers online.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.