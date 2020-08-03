LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the U of L medical school are calling on state officials to have mail-in voting for the general election.
“It is pertinent to the health of the Commonwealth and equal access to the democratic process that all people have the opportunity to use no-excuse mail-in voting and safe in-person voting during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” the students wrote.
The students, as the U of L student chapter of the Kentucky Medical Association, wrote letters to Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams.
The students also urged the officials to increase the number of polling locations and to extend polling hours to facilitate physical distancing.
They also suggested that the state recruit young volunteer poll workers to reduce reliance on older workers who have a higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
“Voting - a vital form of civic engagement - is crucial for citizens to lead healthier, happier lives,” the students wrote. “No person should be disadvantaged by being asked to put their health at risk in order to fulfill their civic duty, or vice versa.
“As our elected officials, we ask you to protect our lives and our votes,” the students wrote.
The students’ letters are dated July 19, but the students said in an email that they had not yet received a response.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.