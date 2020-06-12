LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will be part of a $17 million investment from the American Heart Association to research the impacts of vaping on youth.
The two-year initiative known as ENATC (End Nicotine Addiction in Children and Teens) will be led by a national network of scientists focusing on the health impacts of e-cigarettes and other nicotine delivery systems on youth and young adults, according to a news release.
The university's project will include speaking to local youth about what drives them to use e-cigarettes. Researchers will also look at the health effects of vaping use and how to motivate young people to stop.
The American Heart Association says nearly one in four high school students have reportedly used e-cigarettes.
Two additional projects funded by the American Heart Association are based at Ohio State University and Yale University.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.