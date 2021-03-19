LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walgreens will now offer COVID-19 vaccines to drivers and delivery people in Kentucky.
Uber and Walgreens announced Friday that eligible drivers and delivery people will receive an authorization code to book a vaccine appointment at Walgreens. According to a news release, the partnership will streamline the COVID-19 vaccination appointment process for Kentucky drivers and delivery people with Uber.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Uber drivers and delivery people have been essential, getting medical staff to their jobs, delivering food and helping get their cities moving again," said Carrol Chang, Uber's head of driver operations for the U.S. and Canada. "We are pleased that Kentucky has recognized this and given them priority access to the vaccine."
Kentucky recognized app-based drivers and delivery people as essential workers for vaccine priority access, but the partnership is intended to assist the vaccine appointment scheduling process.
Drivers and delivery people will be able to book an appointment inside of Uber's driver app by receiving a unique authorization code.
