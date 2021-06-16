LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky baseball and Kentucky Children's Hospital had a bear-y good day on Tuesday, as 658 teddy bears donated by the Big Blue Nation were delivered for KCH patients and families.
According to a report by by LEX 18, fans attending UK baseball games at Kentucky Proud Park during the 2021 season were encouraged to bring a bear to the ballpark for donation. The Big Blue Nation, as it always does, delivered in a major way to the tune of nearly 700 stuffed animals being collected.
Thank you Bear-y much, #BBN!!!We delivered nearly 7⃣0⃣0⃣ teddy bears to @KCHKids today thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the Big Blue Nation! 🧸️📝 https://t.co/sB8emiOYXN pic.twitter.com/v3hZJp5RIL— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 15, 2021
On Tuesday, UK coach Nick Mingione joined representatives from Kentucky Children's Hospital and UK Healthcare, as well as the UK Athletics and JMI marketing teams to drop off the animals. The bears will be used to bring joy and comfort to patients and their families during stays at Kentucky Children's Hospital.
